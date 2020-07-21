All apartments in Takoma Park
Find more places like 302 Elm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
302 Elm Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

302 Elm Ave

302 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Takoma Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

302 Elm Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
pet friendly
302 Elm Ave Available 08/16/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - Takoma Park Cape Cod - Walking Distance to Takoma Metro (Redline) - This freshly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom cape cod is one that rarely hits the rental market.

The front door opens into a spacious living room with lots of natural light, and a gourmet kitchen with a dining area that features a built in seating area, all featuring hardwood floors.

The brand new updated kitchen features sile-stone countertops, contemporary cabinets, and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances. The main floor also includes a bedroom and a fully updated contemporary bathroom.

The upper level features hardwood floors throughout the second and third bedroom, and an full updated bathroom as well.

Outside you will find a beautiful front yard, a large backyard that features a shaded patio area that is perfect for some spring and summer BBQs, and a driveway for off street parking.

This home is located just a mile from downtown Takoma Park and walking distance to Sligo Creek Parks biketrails and playgrounds. If all that wasn't enough, this location provides easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, New Hampshire, University Ave), and less than a mile from the Takoma Park Metro

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1 months rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12 month lease
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis (dogs only)
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2228621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Elm Ave have any available units?
302 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 302 Elm Ave have?
Some of 302 Elm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
302 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 302 Elm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 302 Elm Ave offers parking.
Does 302 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Elm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 302 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 302 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 302 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Elm Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 Elm Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave
Takoma Park, MD 20912

Similar Pages

Takoma Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTakoma Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Takoma Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsTakoma Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Takoma Park Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDWest Springfield, VANewington, VASummerfield, MDNorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MD
Leisure World, MDBrookmont, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America