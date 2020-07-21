Amenities

302 Elm Ave Available 08/16/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - Takoma Park Cape Cod - Walking Distance to Takoma Metro (Redline) - This freshly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom cape cod is one that rarely hits the rental market.



The front door opens into a spacious living room with lots of natural light, and a gourmet kitchen with a dining area that features a built in seating area, all featuring hardwood floors.



The brand new updated kitchen features sile-stone countertops, contemporary cabinets, and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances. The main floor also includes a bedroom and a fully updated contemporary bathroom.



The upper level features hardwood floors throughout the second and third bedroom, and an full updated bathroom as well.



Outside you will find a beautiful front yard, a large backyard that features a shaded patio area that is perfect for some spring and summer BBQs, and a driveway for off street parking.



This home is located just a mile from downtown Takoma Park and walking distance to Sligo Creek Parks biketrails and playgrounds. If all that wasn't enough, this location provides easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, New Hampshire, University Ave), and less than a mile from the Takoma Park Metro



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1 months rent security deposit required

*No smoking

*Min 12 month lease

*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis (dogs only)

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping



No Cats Allowed



