Home
/
Summerfield, MD
/
8704 POST OAK WAY
Last updated November 30 2019 at 7:05 AM
8704 POST OAK WAY
8704 Post Oak Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
8704 Post Oak Way, Summerfield, MD 20785
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 level townhome. Immediate occupancy. Close to shopping and transportation. Easy access to major routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8704 POST OAK WAY have any available units?
8704 POST OAK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Summerfield, MD
.
Is 8704 POST OAK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8704 POST OAK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 POST OAK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8704 POST OAK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Summerfield
.
Does 8704 POST OAK WAY offer parking?
No, 8704 POST OAK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8704 POST OAK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 POST OAK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 POST OAK WAY have a pool?
No, 8704 POST OAK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8704 POST OAK WAY have accessible units?
No, 8704 POST OAK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 POST OAK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8704 POST OAK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8704 POST OAK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8704 POST OAK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
