All apartments in Summerfield
Find more places like 709 TOLA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerfield, MD
/
709 TOLA COURT
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

709 TOLA COURT

709 Tola Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Summerfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

709 Tola Court, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, February 15,2020 at 12 Noon t0 1:30PM. Price Adjusted to $2,000! Pristine! Move-In Ready! Virtually staged pics of Living Room, Breakfast Nook & Your Main Bedroom.This is the 3-4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Gem you've been looking for! Tucked neatly away in gently, rolling hills of quiet community of Hill Oaks, within walking distance to an elementary school,bus stops,and a new community center.. First floor office can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom by adding an armoire. Easy cummute to Joint Base Andrews, Downtown DC, within short distance to Addison Road Metro subway and I-495/Beltway, the highway access to the rest of the world!. Recently installed brand new kitchen cabinets, brand new granite kitchen counter tops, brand new wood floors.Landlord recently updated kitchen and floors to give tenants highest level of enjoyment. P otential Tenants Must Apply Online. The Agent who shows you the house will give you the application instructions. Requires at least 620 credit score and monthly income three times the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 TOLA COURT have any available units?
709 TOLA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 709 TOLA COURT have?
Some of 709 TOLA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 TOLA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
709 TOLA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 TOLA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 709 TOLA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 709 TOLA COURT offer parking?
No, 709 TOLA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 709 TOLA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 TOLA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 TOLA COURT have a pool?
No, 709 TOLA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 709 TOLA COURT have accessible units?
No, 709 TOLA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 709 TOLA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 TOLA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 TOLA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 TOLA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Summerfield 1 BedroomsSummerfield Apartments with Balcony
Summerfield Apartments with GarageSummerfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Summerfield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University