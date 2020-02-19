709 TOLA COURT

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, February 15,2020 at 12 Noon t0 1:30PM. Price Adjusted to $2,000! Pristine! Move-In Ready! Virtually staged pics of Living Room, Breakfast Nook & Your Main Bedroom.This is the 3-4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Gem you've been looking for! Tucked neatly away in gently, rolling hills of quiet community of Hill Oaks, within walking distance to an elementary school,bus stops,and a new community center.. First floor office can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom by adding an armoire. Easy cummute to Joint Base Andrews, Downtown DC, within short distance to Addison Road Metro subway and I-495/Beltway, the highway access to the rest of the world!. Recently installed brand new kitchen cabinets, brand new granite kitchen counter tops, brand new wood floors.Landlord recently updated kitchen and floors to give tenants highest level of enjoyment. P otential Tenants Must Apply Online. The Agent who shows you the house will give you the application instructions. Requires at least 620 credit score and monthly income three times the rental amount.