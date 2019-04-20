628 TAILGATE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage media room

ALMOST NEW BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom 2 full & 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse. over 2000 sq feet on 3 levels. 9 ft ceiling all 3 levels, 5 min walking distance to Garrett A Morgan Metro & Fedex Field Stadium. Easy commute to Downtown Washington D.C. Less than 1 mile to 95/495. gourmet kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite Counter tops, brand new Stainless Steel appliances, brand new hardwood floor on main and bedroom levels. brand new carpet. Fresh paint. 2 Car Garage. master bathroom has shower and bath tub. community has clubhouse, exercise room & pool, free lawn maintenance. This is a PRIME LOCATION: Minutes from metro, restaurants, shopping, movie theater, i-495, Rt 202, walking trail, biking trail, pond, gym, pool, community center, FedEx Field and more!