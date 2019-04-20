All apartments in Summerfield
Find more places like 628 TAILGATE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerfield, MD
/
628 TAILGATE TERRACE
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

628 TAILGATE TERRACE

628 Tailgate Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Summerfield
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

628 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
media room
ALMOST NEW BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom 2 full & 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse. over 2000 sq feet on 3 levels. 9 ft ceiling all 3 levels, 5 min walking distance to Garrett A Morgan Metro & Fedex Field Stadium. Easy commute to Downtown Washington D.C. Less than 1 mile to 95/495. gourmet kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite Counter tops, brand new Stainless Steel appliances, brand new hardwood floor on main and bedroom levels. brand new carpet. Fresh paint. 2 Car Garage. master bathroom has shower and bath tub. community has clubhouse, exercise room & pool, free lawn maintenance. This is a PRIME LOCATION: Minutes from metro, restaurants, shopping, movie theater, i-495, Rt 202, walking trail, biking trail, pond, gym, pool, community center, FedEx Field and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE have any available units?
628 TAILGATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE have?
Some of 628 TAILGATE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 TAILGATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
628 TAILGATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 TAILGATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 628 TAILGATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 628 TAILGATE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 TAILGATE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 628 TAILGATE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 628 TAILGATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 TAILGATE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 TAILGATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 TAILGATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Summerfield 1 BedroomsSummerfield 3 Bedrooms
Summerfield Apartments with GaragesSummerfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Summerfield Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDBrookmont, MDSeverna Park, MDAnnapolis Neck, MD
Accokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VALake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDBensville, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University