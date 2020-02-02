529 SPECTATOR AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

One of the biggest townhouses in the community with three finished levels, brick front, 2 car rear entry garage with courtyard and deck. Leave your car in the garage and take Metro to work located 2 blocks away. The main level has an oversized family room, bonus room, full bath and rear foyer. There is loads of storage on this level as well. The courtyard leads to your 2 gar garage. The middle level houses the open living/dining rooms with beautiful accent windows to a picturesque view. The gourmet kitchen with island is located in the rear and flanked by the keeping room w/gas fireplace. Turn on your whole house intercom system and listen to your favorite tunes. The upper level boasts an oversized owner's suite with walk in closet and four piece bath w/jetted tub and secondary bedrooms share the hall bath. By the way, the laundry area is conveniently located on the bedroom level. This home is approx. 2700 square feet with 3 entertainment areas, 3 .5 baths, 3 spacious bedrooms, lovingly maintained by original owners and ready for it's new owners. Convenient to Metro, bus line, Beltway, Woodmore Town Center, new PG Medical Center, AAFB, DC and more! Owners are licensed real estate agents. $45 appln fee.One of the biggest townhouses in the community with three finished levels, brick front, 2 car rear entry garage with a yard and deck. Approx. 2700 square feet with 3 entertainment areas, 3 .5 baths, 3 spacious bedrooms, owner's suite with walk in closet and four piece bath a jetted tub and separate shower, wood floors, intercom throughout, lovingly maintained and ready for it's new occupants. $45 appln fee per adult, easy to show, available now! Owners/agents.