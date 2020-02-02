All apartments in Summerfield
529 SPECTATOR AVENUE

529 Spectator Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

529 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
One of the biggest townhouses in the community with three finished levels, brick front, 2 car rear entry garage with courtyard and deck. Leave your car in the garage and take Metro to work located 2 blocks away. The main level has an oversized family room, bonus room, full bath and rear foyer. There is loads of storage on this level as well. The courtyard leads to your 2 gar garage. The middle level houses the open living/dining rooms with beautiful accent windows to a picturesque view. The gourmet kitchen with island is located in the rear and flanked by the keeping room w/gas fireplace. Turn on your whole house intercom system and listen to your favorite tunes. The upper level boasts an oversized owner's suite with walk in closet and four piece bath w/jetted tub and secondary bedrooms share the hall bath. By the way, the laundry area is conveniently located on the bedroom level. This home is approx. 2700 square feet with 3 entertainment areas, 3 .5 baths, 3 spacious bedrooms, lovingly maintained by original owners and ready for it's new owners. Convenient to Metro, bus line, Beltway, Woodmore Town Center, new PG Medical Center, AAFB, DC and more! Owners are licensed real estate agents. $45 appln fee.One of the biggest townhouses in the community with three finished levels, brick front, 2 car rear entry garage with a yard and deck. Approx. 2700 square feet with 3 entertainment areas, 3 .5 baths, 3 spacious bedrooms, owner's suite with walk in closet and four piece bath a jetted tub and separate shower, wood floors, intercom throughout, lovingly maintained and ready for it's new occupants. $45 appln fee per adult, easy to show, available now! Owners/agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE have any available units?
529 SPECTATOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE have?
Some of 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
529 SPECTATOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

