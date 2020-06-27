3805 SWANN ROAD

Amenities

MOVE-IN-READY......This is a cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a planter balcony and an open floor plan. The spacious living room and dining area combo has beautiful wood floors. The kitchen has white cabinets, a gas stove with new range hood, new dishwasher, a new refrigerator (to be installed), a garbage disposal, a hanging pot rack and ceramic tile floors. The large bedroom is carpeted with two nice size closets. The bathroom has some recent updates, an oriental style vanity and tile floors. There is also an extra closet in the unit that can be used for storage. Other features are Laundry facility in basement of the building and storage room with bin for tenant's use, a secure main front door with intercom connection to condo, assigned parking & guest parking pass. Great location....near Metro, Suitland Parkway and Beltway. Good credit and yearly income of at least $43K ....SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!***ALL PERSONS PREVIEWING THIS PROPERTY MUST FOLLOW COVID-19 PROTOCOL.....WEAR MASK & GLOVES***