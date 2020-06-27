All apartments in Suitland
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

3805 SWANN ROAD

3805 Swann Road · (202) 546-0055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3805 Swann Road, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
MOVE-IN-READY......This is a cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a planter balcony and an open floor plan. The spacious living room and dining area combo has beautiful wood floors. The kitchen has white cabinets, a gas stove with new range hood, new dishwasher, a new refrigerator (to be installed), a garbage disposal, a hanging pot rack and ceramic tile floors. The large bedroom is carpeted with two nice size closets. The bathroom has some recent updates, an oriental style vanity and tile floors. There is also an extra closet in the unit that can be used for storage. Other features are Laundry facility in basement of the building and storage room with bin for tenant's use, a secure main front door with intercom connection to condo, assigned parking & guest parking pass. Great location....near Metro, Suitland Parkway and Beltway. Good credit and yearly income of at least $43K ....SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!***ALL PERSONS PREVIEWING THIS PROPERTY MUST FOLLOW COVID-19 PROTOCOL.....WEAR MASK & GLOVES***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 SWANN ROAD have any available units?
3805 SWANN ROAD has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3805 SWANN ROAD have?
Some of 3805 SWANN ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 SWANN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3805 SWANN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 SWANN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3805 SWANN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3805 SWANN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3805 SWANN ROAD offers parking.
Does 3805 SWANN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 SWANN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 SWANN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3805 SWANN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3805 SWANN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3805 SWANN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 SWANN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 SWANN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 SWANN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 SWANN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
