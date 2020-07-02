All apartments in Suitland
3135 Dynasty Drive

3135 Dynasty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Dynasty Drive, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3135 Dynasty Drive Available 11/01/19 Bright, Spacious, & Renovated End Unit 3bd/2.5 bth TH! Almost 2000 Square feet! - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this 3 story end unit town-home. It contains 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops featuring hardwood floors, very nice master suite w/ walk-in closet, spacious deck, yard space and more. Minutes from the metro. Commuting to DC/VA/Arlington is a Breeze! Minutes away from the National Harbor! Pets allowed (cats and small dogs, no aggressive breeds) with a deposit.$45 Application fee per adult, Monthly $10 Utility Reduction Fee, $99 move in fee. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256.

(RLNE5193262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Dynasty Drive have any available units?
3135 Dynasty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3135 Dynasty Drive have?
Some of 3135 Dynasty Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Dynasty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Dynasty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Dynasty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Dynasty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Dynasty Drive offer parking?
No, 3135 Dynasty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Dynasty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Dynasty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Dynasty Drive have a pool?
No, 3135 Dynasty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Dynasty Drive have accessible units?
No, 3135 Dynasty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Dynasty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Dynasty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Dynasty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 Dynasty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

