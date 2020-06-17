All apartments in Stevensville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

923 CLOVERFIELDS DR

923 Cloverfields Drive · No Longer Available
Location

923 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
Knock Knock!! The sought after community of Cloverfields has a rental opening! Cloverfields has all the amenities you would expect to have on Kent Island. Community Pool, club house, boat ramp, pier/dock, beach, playground and all within minutes to Rt. 50 making extremely convenient for commuting! Rentals here DO NOT last, so if this is one for you, contact the Realtor immediately! The home features 3BR, 2 full baths, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room with marvelous hutch giving you so much more storage! GORGEOUS screened in porch that leads you to an enormous back yard, fully fenced in, with a large shed offering you storage options. PLEASE NOTE THE BACK YARD POOL WILL BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN. Pets are acceptable on a case by case basis. Application will be online. LINK TO APPLY: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116371 NOTE: PLEASE USE CHROME TO APPLY AND TO AVOID ISSUES WITH THE APPLICATION PROCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

