All apartments in Stevensville
Find more places like 639 KIMBERLY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stevensville, MD
/
639 KIMBERLY WAY
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

639 KIMBERLY WAY

639 Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

639 Kimberly Way, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Lovely 4-bedroom, 2-bath Cape Cod home in the popular neighborhood of Cloverfields. Situated close to schools, the library, restaurants, walking trails and all that Kent Island has to offer, it is just minutes from the Bay Bridge. The house features Brazilian walnut hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, dining area and hallway. The two bedrooms on the main floor are carpeted; both have walk-in closets. There is also a full bathroom. Upstairs, you will find two more bedrooms and bath. That bathroom has a deep, jetted Jacuzzi tub...a super place to relax after a long day of work! Features of the kitchen are stainless steel appliances, solid maple cabinetry and a stackable washer/dryer. The house is on a large level lot with plenty of room for outside activities. The neighborhood has wonderful amenities, starting with an inground pool, a beach, marina with a pier and slips, clubhouse, and a playground. Its location makes it an easy commute to locations on the western shore, as well as major and commuter airports. Only virtual tours due to COVID-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 KIMBERLY WAY have any available units?
639 KIMBERLY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevensville, MD.
What amenities does 639 KIMBERLY WAY have?
Some of 639 KIMBERLY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 KIMBERLY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
639 KIMBERLY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 KIMBERLY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 639 KIMBERLY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevensville.
Does 639 KIMBERLY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 639 KIMBERLY WAY offers parking.
Does 639 KIMBERLY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 KIMBERLY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 KIMBERLY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 639 KIMBERLY WAY has a pool.
Does 639 KIMBERLY WAY have accessible units?
No, 639 KIMBERLY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 639 KIMBERLY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 KIMBERLY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 639 KIMBERLY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 KIMBERLY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDFerndale, MDCoral Hills, MDChester, MDSummerfield, MDMitchellville, MDEaston, MD
Severna Park, MDLake Shore, MDBel Air North, MDWestphalia, MDPrince Frederick, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDCambridge, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDBel Air, MDHavre de Grace, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College