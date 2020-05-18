639 KIMBERLY WAY

Amenities

Lovely 4-bedroom, 2-bath Cape Cod home in the popular neighborhood of Cloverfields. Situated close to schools, the library, restaurants, walking trails and all that Kent Island has to offer, it is just minutes from the Bay Bridge. The house features Brazilian walnut hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, dining area and hallway. The two bedrooms on the main floor are carpeted; both have walk-in closets. There is also a full bathroom. Upstairs, you will find two more bedrooms and bath. That bathroom has a deep, jetted Jacuzzi tub...a super place to relax after a long day of work! Features of the kitchen are stainless steel appliances, solid maple cabinetry and a stackable washer/dryer. The house is on a large level lot with plenty of room for outside activities. The neighborhood has wonderful amenities, starting with an inground pool, a beach, marina with a pier and slips, clubhouse, and a playground. Its location makes it an easy commute to locations on the western shore, as well as major and commuter airports. Only virtual tours due to COVID-19