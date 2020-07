Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FULLY FURNISHED cute and cozy cape with amazing views of Breton Bay. Sit outside on the large deck, or inside the screened in porch. Catch some rays laying out on the flat level yard by the water. Updated kitchen and brand new W/D in unit. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and full bathroom, with a loft room above overlooking the water. Living and Dining area equipped with a wood burning fireplace and access to the screened in porch. Short drive to downtown Leonardtown that has great restaurants and may unique shops and attractions. Pets on a case by case basis with non refundable pet deposit. No Smoking. Rental subject to background and credit check. Owner will consider short term lease with favorable income and credit.