Springdale, MD
9211 UTICA PLACE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

9211 UTICA PLACE

9211 Utica Place · No Longer Available
Location

9211 Utica Place, Springdale, MD 20774
Springdale

Amenities

all utils included
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
1 Room for rent in a single family home located in Springdale MD. Room located upstairs. All utilities included. Tenant will be sharing hall bath with owner's daughter who comes home on week ends and school holidays. Background check required. Application fee is $40.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 UTICA PLACE have any available units?
9211 UTICA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springdale, MD.
Is 9211 UTICA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9211 UTICA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 UTICA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9211 UTICA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springdale.
Does 9211 UTICA PLACE offer parking?
No, 9211 UTICA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9211 UTICA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 UTICA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 UTICA PLACE have a pool?
No, 9211 UTICA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9211 UTICA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9211 UTICA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 UTICA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 UTICA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 UTICA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 UTICA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
