1 Room for rent in a single family home located in Springdale MD. Room located upstairs. All utilities included. Tenant will be sharing hall bath with owner's daughter who comes home on week ends and school holidays. Background check required. Application fee is $40.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9211 UTICA PLACE have any available units?
9211 UTICA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springdale, MD.
Is 9211 UTICA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9211 UTICA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.