South Laurel, MD
9917 Mallard Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

9917 Mallard Drive

9917 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9917 Mallard Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Beautiful newly renovated end unit townhouse that looks and shows like a single home. Has four spacious bedrooms, large living room and dining rooms, fenced back yard. This home is almost twice the size of neighboring homes. Spacious main floor offers an updated kitchen that extends into the informal dining area with two and half bath. Kitchen with fresh cabinets, new granite-like countertops, cook top, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and many more Also includes washer and dryer. Brand new carpets, entire house newly painted with laminated floors.
If you are interested, My name is Linda, i can be reached Thank you...

Section 8 with four bedrooms voucher are highly welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9917 Mallard Drive have any available units?
9917 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9917 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 9917 Mallard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9917 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9917 Mallard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9917 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9917 Mallard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 9917 Mallard Drive offer parking?
No, 9917 Mallard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9917 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9917 Mallard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9917 Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 9917 Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9917 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 9917 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9917 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9917 Mallard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9917 Mallard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9917 Mallard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
