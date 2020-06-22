9917 Mallard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful newly renovated end unit townhouse that looks and shows like a single home. Has four spacious bedrooms, large living room and dining rooms, fenced back yard. This home is almost twice the size of neighboring homes. Spacious main floor offers an updated kitchen that extends into the informal dining area with two and half bath. Kitchen with fresh cabinets, new granite-like countertops, cook top, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and many more Also includes washer and dryer. Brand new carpets, entire house newly painted with laminated floors.

Section 8 with four bedrooms voucher are highly welcome!