8805 Sumner Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously maintained and ready for you now! Hardwoods,columns,trim.angled stairway add drama. Gas fireplace in family room off kitchen w/ granite for warm winter gatherings.Sun room to deck with awning for summer enjoyment. Huge master bedroom with double vanity super bath, three more large bedrooms with laundry on upper level. Large fenced yard. Good credit please.

Meticulously maintained and ready for you now! Hardwoods,columns,trim.angled stairway add drama. Gas fireplace in family room off kitchen w/ granite for warm winter gatherings.Sun room to deck with awning for summer enjoyment. Huge master bedroom with double vanity super bath, three more large bedrooms with laundry on upper level. Large fenced yard. Good credit please.