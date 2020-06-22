All apartments in South Laurel
8805 Sumner Grove Drive

8805 Sumner Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8805 Sumner Grove Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained and ready for you now! Hardwoods,columns,trim.angled stairway add drama. Gas fireplace in family room off kitchen w/ granite for warm winter gatherings.Sun room to deck with awning for summer enjoyment. Huge master bedroom with double vanity super bath, three more large bedrooms with laundry on upper level. Large fenced yard. Good credit please.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive have any available units?
8805 Sumner Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive have?
Some of 8805 Sumner Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 Sumner Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8805 Sumner Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 Sumner Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8805 Sumner Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8805 Sumner Grove Drive does offer parking.
Does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 Sumner Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 8805 Sumner Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 8805 Sumner Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 Sumner Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8805 Sumner Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8805 Sumner Grove Drive has units with air conditioning.
