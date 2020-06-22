8805 Sumner Grove Drive

Amenities
Meticulously maintained and ready for you now! Hardwoods,columns,trim.angled stairway add drama. Gas fireplace in family room off kitchen w/ granite for warm winter gatherings.Sun room to deck with awning for summer enjoyment. Huge master bedroom with double vanity super bath, three more large bedrooms with laundry on upper level. Large fenced yard. Good credit please.
