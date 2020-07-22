All apartments in South Laurel
8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A

8404 Spruce Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8404 Spruce Hill Dr, South Laurel, MD 20707
Oak Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom and 2 full bath TOP LEVEL ONLY of single family home in great Laurel, MD location! This property has been split into two separate and private rental units - TOP FLOOR available only. Features include hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with crown molding, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen with tiled flooring, pantry closet and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Three large bedrooms include a master and access to a full master bath with standing shower enclosure and updated vanity and the full hall bath has an custom tiled shower/tub. The 2 level deck would be great for entertaining as well as the fully fenced backyard. Laundry room with washer/dryer access and there is a covered carport and ample driveway space for parking. Lawn care is included in the rent!

Cats considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs.

Call Eddie Johnson at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (301-325-9323) or email: EJohnson@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4776171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A have any available units?
8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A have?
Some of 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A offers parking.
Does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A have a pool?
No, 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A has units with air conditioning.
