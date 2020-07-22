8404 Spruce Hill Dr Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom and 2 full bath TOP LEVEL ONLY of single family home in great Laurel, MD location! This property has been split into two separate and private rental units - TOP FLOOR available only. Features include hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with crown molding, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen with tiled flooring, pantry closet and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Three large bedrooms include a master and access to a full master bath with standing shower enclosure and updated vanity and the full hall bath has an custom tiled shower/tub. The 2 level deck would be great for entertaining as well as the fully fenced backyard. Laundry room with washer/dryer access and there is a covered carport and ample driveway space for parking. Lawn care is included in the rent!



Cats considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs.



Call Eddie Johnson at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (301-325-9323) or email: EJohnson@baymgmtgroup.com.



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



No Dogs Allowed



