4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Master on main level has it's own bath & 4th bedroom in lower level has full bath with jetted soaking tub & walk-in shower. Kitchen appliances updated. Fenced in yard spacious deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 13108 N POINT LANE have?
Some of 13108 N POINT LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
