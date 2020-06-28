All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 13108 N POINT LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
13108 N POINT LANE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

13108 N POINT LANE

13108 North Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13108 North Point Lane, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Master on main level has it's own bath & 4th bedroom in lower level has full bath with jetted soaking tub & walk-in shower. Kitchen appliances updated. Fenced in yard spacious deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13108 N POINT LANE have any available units?
13108 N POINT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 13108 N POINT LANE have?
Some of 13108 N POINT LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13108 N POINT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13108 N POINT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13108 N POINT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13108 N POINT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 13108 N POINT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13108 N POINT LANE offers parking.
Does 13108 N POINT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13108 N POINT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13108 N POINT LANE have a pool?
No, 13108 N POINT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13108 N POINT LANE have accessible units?
No, 13108 N POINT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13108 N POINT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13108 N POINT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13108 N POINT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13108 N POINT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
South Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Pool
South Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAArnold, MD
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College