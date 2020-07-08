All apartments in South Laurel
12962 CLAXTON DRIVE

Location

12962 Claxton Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Welcome to Claxton Dr, this property is a True Gem! This tri-level 1830 sq. ft. Townhouse includes 3 bdrms / 2 baths on the main floors plus a fully finished basement with bathroom. The unit has just been wonderfully renovated with no detail left untouched. Too many new upgrades to list: brand new recessed lighting, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, all 3 bathrooms renovated, new carpet, new paint, new dryer, brand new AC and HVAC unit, new water heater and even a brand new roof!This townhouse features gorgeous wood floors in the living and dining rooms as well the kitchen. There is a large deck off the dining room to enjoy those days when the weather is nice. From the kitchen head down to the fully finished basement which contains a great office / den space, a full bathroom, and a large bonus room with brick accent wall. Walk out from the basement to your own private fenced backyard. The new finishes and renovations continue upstairs on the second floor with an on-suite master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath, all of which was just fully renovated.Additional amenities include an in-unit washer / dryer, a community pool, and one assigned parking spot immediately outside the unit. One guest parking spot also available with parking permit as well as street parking. Nice quiet neighborhood but located just minutes to restaurants and entertainment in downtown Laurel and 10 mins to hiking at Patuxent Research Refuge. Easy commute to Baltimore-Washington Parkway (2 miles), I-95 (3 miles), MARC train (3 miles), Greenbelt metro (8 miles) and Ft Meade (10 miles).NO pets or smoking. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, $40 credit/background check. Available for move-in starting May 1. QUALIFICATIONS for all applicants: gross income monthly 3 times the rent, credit score 670 or better, good rental history, no prior evictions.~ Don't miss your chance to be the first to live in this newly renovated townhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE have any available units?
12962 CLAXTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE have?
Some of 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12962 CLAXTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12962 CLAXTON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

