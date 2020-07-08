12962 CLAXTON DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to Claxton Dr, this property is a True Gem! This tri-level 1830 sq. ft. Townhouse includes 3 bdrms / 2 baths on the main floors plus a fully finished basement with bathroom. The unit has just been wonderfully renovated with no detail left untouched. Too many new upgrades to list: brand new recessed lighting, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, all 3 bathrooms renovated, new carpet, new paint, new dryer, brand new AC and HVAC unit, new water heater and even a brand new roof!This townhouse features gorgeous wood floors in the living and dining rooms as well the kitchen. There is a large deck off the dining room to enjoy those days when the weather is nice. From the kitchen head down to the fully finished basement which contains a great office / den space, a full bathroom, and a large bonus room with brick accent wall. Walk out from the basement to your own private fenced backyard. The new finishes and renovations continue upstairs on the second floor with an on-suite master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath, all of which was just fully renovated.Additional amenities include an in-unit washer / dryer, a community pool, and one assigned parking spot immediately outside the unit. One guest parking spot also available with parking permit as well as street parking. Nice quiet neighborhood but located just minutes to restaurants and entertainment in downtown Laurel and 10 mins to hiking at Patuxent Research Refuge. Easy commute to Baltimore-Washington Parkway (2 miles), I-95 (3 miles), MARC train (3 miles), Greenbelt metro (8 miles) and Ft Meade (10 miles).NO pets or smoking. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, $40 credit/background check. Available for move-in starting May 1. QUALIFICATIONS for all applicants: gross income monthly 3 times the rent, credit score 670 or better, good rental history, no prior evictions.~ Don't miss your chance to be the first to live in this newly renovated townhouse!