12602 Rustic Rock Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome in Beltsville, MD main level of town-home has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a living room with plenty of natural sunlight, and a gourmet kitchen/dining room combo with granite counter tops, breakfast island with updated sink, recessed lighting, pantry closet, and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Updated hall half bath. Upper level has two carpeted master suites. One with master bath with dual vanity sink, and tiled stand up shower enclosure, other with updated vanity and tub/shower. Hall laundry and linen closets. Lower level has an entry carpeted third bedroom or den, with full master bath with standing shower enclosure. Access to one car attached garage, and landing area/hallway with matching hardwood flooring. There is a wood deck off the dining area that is perfect for entertaining.



Pets welcome on a case by case basis and additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5902582)