12203 Amblewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12203 Amblewood Drive

12203 Amblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12203 Amblewood Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12203 Amblewood Drive Available 04/25/19 Updated 4BR/2.5BA available in Laurel! - ***AVAILABLE 4/25/19***

This updated 4BR 2 1/2 Bath single family home located in a quiet neighborhood in Laurel, offers many amenities! Convenient to NSA, Ft. Mead, DC, Baltimore, I295, Rt. 200 (ICC), I495, many shops/restaurants and great PG County Schools. The first floor has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room and separate dining room with great open floor plan, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included, additional family room/den with working wood fireplace as well as an updated bath with new fixtures. First floor also features a MASSIVE eat in kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher and plenty of cabinet storage space. The 2nd floor has 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space, an updated full hall bath with new tub enclosure and features a master bedroom with walk in closet and updated master bath with new tub enclosure. One of the bedrooms on the 2nd floor has private access to the hall bath as well as a walk in closet!! The house also has an unfinished basement with great storage space which could make an additional playroom for the kids or office! Other amenities include central air, 1 car attached garage with custom shelving, long 3 car driveway, spacious front yard and a large fenced in backyard with deck for entertaining!

Pets considered with additional $500 deposit.

Contact 443-758-1005 for details or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this unit at www.baymgmtgroup.com.

(RLNE4748153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12203 Amblewood Drive have any available units?
12203 Amblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12203 Amblewood Drive have?
Some of 12203 Amblewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12203 Amblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12203 Amblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 Amblewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12203 Amblewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12203 Amblewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12203 Amblewood Drive offers parking.
Does 12203 Amblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12203 Amblewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 Amblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 12203 Amblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12203 Amblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12203 Amblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 Amblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12203 Amblewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12203 Amblewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12203 Amblewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
