12203 Amblewood Drive Available 04/25/19 Updated 4BR/2.5BA available in Laurel! - ***AVAILABLE 4/25/19***



This updated 4BR 2 1/2 Bath single family home located in a quiet neighborhood in Laurel, offers many amenities! Convenient to NSA, Ft. Mead, DC, Baltimore, I295, Rt. 200 (ICC), I495, many shops/restaurants and great PG County Schools. The first floor has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room and separate dining room with great open floor plan, laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included, additional family room/den with working wood fireplace as well as an updated bath with new fixtures. First floor also features a MASSIVE eat in kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher and plenty of cabinet storage space. The 2nd floor has 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space, an updated full hall bath with new tub enclosure and features a master bedroom with walk in closet and updated master bath with new tub enclosure. One of the bedrooms on the 2nd floor has private access to the hall bath as well as a walk in closet!! The house also has an unfinished basement with great storage space which could make an additional playroom for the kids or office! Other amenities include central air, 1 car attached garage with custom shelving, long 3 car driveway, spacious front yard and a large fenced in backyard with deck for entertaining!



Pets considered with additional $500 deposit.



Contact 443-758-1005 for details or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this unit at www.baymgmtgroup.com.



