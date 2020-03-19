All apartments in South Kensington
Find more places like 4409 Colchester Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Kensington, MD
/
4409 Colchester Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:38 PM

4409 Colchester Drive

4409 Colchester Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Kensington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4409 Colchester Drive, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Great home available soon. 1st level features classic hardwoods, living and dining space. Smaller but convenient kitchen with a walk-out to the partially fenced rear yard space. 2 bedrooms on main level with full bathroom. Upstairs is open space which can be perfectly setup as a master suite with sitting area. Basement functions as extra living/play area, and plenty of storage. WALK to downtown Kensington, and just a minute drive to Connecticut Ave for access into DC. More picture to come, available soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Colchester Drive have any available units?
4409 Colchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
Is 4409 Colchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Colchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Colchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Colchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Kensington.
Does 4409 Colchester Drive offer parking?
No, 4409 Colchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Colchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Colchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Colchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4409 Colchester Drive has a pool.
Does 4409 Colchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 4409 Colchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Colchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Colchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Colchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Colchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Kensington 3 BedroomsSouth Kensington Apartments with Parking
South Kensington Apartments with Pool
South Kensington Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VA
Westphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia