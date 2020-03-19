4409 Colchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator pool

Great home available soon. 1st level features classic hardwoods, living and dining space. Smaller but convenient kitchen with a walk-out to the partially fenced rear yard space. 2 bedrooms on main level with full bathroom. Upstairs is open space which can be perfectly setup as a master suite with sitting area. Basement functions as extra living/play area, and plenty of storage. WALK to downtown Kensington, and just a minute drive to Connecticut Ave for access into DC. More picture to come, available soon!