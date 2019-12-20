4311 Puller Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delightful three levels Colonial house with spacious and beautiful rooms. This 4-bedroom four bath home has a beautiful sunroom, a large enclosed yard with a wood fence, giving you great private space for enjoyment. It has a kitchen that connects with the dining room and living room, areas with lots of natural lighting. All these located minutes from Historic Old Town Kensington, home of Antique Row, a weekly Farmer's Market, and numerous seasonal events organized by the Kensington Historical Society. Walter Johnson, North Bethesda, and Kensington park clusters.