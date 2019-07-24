All apartments in South Kensington
Find more places like 3003 FAYETTE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Kensington, MD
/
3003 FAYETTE ROAD
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

3003 FAYETTE ROAD

3003 Fayette Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3003 Fayette Road, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KENSINGTON CHARM AT ITS BEST! EXCEPTIONALLY MAINTAINED AND AND ENLARGED PROPERTY FEATURING AN IMPRESSIVE Master BR ADDITION, DINING ROOM ADDITION, AND FULL BATHROOM ADDITION! OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL, AND SPACIOUS UPPER LEVEL BEDROOM/SITTING ROOM! JUST STEPS TO CAPITOL VIEW-HOMEWOOD PARK! MINUTES TO MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES, SCHOOLS, AND KENSINGTON SHOPPING ***** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD have any available units?
3003 FAYETTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD have?
Some of 3003 FAYETTE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 FAYETTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3003 FAYETTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 FAYETTE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 FAYETTE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD offer parking?
No, 3003 FAYETTE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3003 FAYETTE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3003 FAYETTE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3003 FAYETTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 FAYETTE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 FAYETTE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 FAYETTE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDChevy Chase, MDGlenmont, MDKemp Mill, MDAspen Hill, MDMcLean, VA
Takoma Park, MDColesville, MDBrookmont, MDPotomac, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDWhite Oak, MDCloverly, MDChillum, MDLeisure World, MDLangley Park, MDAdelphi, MDRedland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America