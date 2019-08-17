All apartments in South Kensington
10204 SUMMIT AVENUE

10204 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Summit Avenue, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VERY CHARMING historic home in amazing condition inheart of Kensington. Very well maintained home with beautiful wrap around porch, large Family Room, large main floor DEN, separate dining room, large table space kitchen, 4 large bedrooms up, tons of basement storage and bonus work shop room. Whole house generator included ! ** Ride-on bus stop bus #34 less than 1 block away and seconds to NIH and METRO, downtown Bethesda, parks etc. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE have any available units?
10204 SUMMIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE have?
Some of 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10204 SUMMIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10204 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
