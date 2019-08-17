10204 SUMMIT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VERY CHARMING historic home in amazing condition inheart of Kensington. Very well maintained home with beautiful wrap around porch, large Family Room, large main floor DEN, separate dining room, large table space kitchen, 4 large bedrooms up, tons of basement storage and bonus work shop room. Whole house generator included ! ** Ride-on bus stop bus #34 less than 1 block away and seconds to NIH and METRO, downtown Bethesda, parks etc. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.