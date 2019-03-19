5522 UPPINGHAM ST

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent in the Town of Somerset! Highly desirable, expanded, top-to-bottom renovated with sleek design, contemporary house available for immediate occupancy. The natural light-filled home, previously featured in Home & Design, was re-configured with an open concept layout and features a modern Bulthaup kitchen with Bosch appliances. The upper levels entail 4 well-proportioned bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 shower baths, and a spa-like marble master bath with Duravit double vanities, a separate shower and a soaking tub. The master bedroom features a built-in closet area as well as a large walk-in closet and offers access to a lovely covered balcony. The entire house features espresso-colored hardwood floors. The 2-car garage checks most renters wish list and the completed lower level with separate entrance, finished with a kitchenette and private bath adds to the ample living space.The house is ideally located in the Town of Somerset, which provides community amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts and a town hall and is situated between Chevy Chase and Bethesda - only 0.8 miles from the Friendship Heights red line Metro station, shops and restaurants and with easy access to the Capital Crescent Trail.