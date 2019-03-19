All apartments in Somerset
Somerset, MD
5522 UPPINGHAM ST
5522 UPPINGHAM ST

5522 Uppingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Uppingham Street, Somerset, MD 20815
Somerset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Rare opportunity to rent in the Town of Somerset! Highly desirable, expanded, top-to-bottom renovated with sleek design, contemporary house available for immediate occupancy. The natural light-filled home, previously featured in Home & Design, was re-configured with an open concept layout and features a modern Bulthaup kitchen with Bosch appliances. The upper levels entail 4 well-proportioned bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 shower baths, and a spa-like marble master bath with Duravit double vanities, a separate shower and a soaking tub. The master bedroom features a built-in closet area as well as a large walk-in closet and offers access to a lovely covered balcony. The entire house features espresso-colored hardwood floors. The 2-car garage checks most renters wish list and the completed lower level with separate entrance, finished with a kitchenette and private bath adds to the ample living space.The house is ideally located in the Town of Somerset, which provides community amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts and a town hall and is situated between Chevy Chase and Bethesda - only 0.8 miles from the Friendship Heights red line Metro station, shops and restaurants and with easy access to the Capital Crescent Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST have any available units?
5522 UPPINGHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset, MD.
What amenities does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST have?
Some of 5522 UPPINGHAM ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 UPPINGHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
5522 UPPINGHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 UPPINGHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 5522 UPPINGHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset.
Does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 5522 UPPINGHAM ST offers parking.
Does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 UPPINGHAM ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST have a pool?
Yes, 5522 UPPINGHAM ST has a pool.
Does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 5522 UPPINGHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 UPPINGHAM ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 UPPINGHAM ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 UPPINGHAM ST does not have units with air conditioning.
