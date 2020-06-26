4308 Applegate Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Suitland,! An entry landing area, with carpeted living/dining room combo with updated hall half bath, and eat in kitchen with update lighting, updated fixtures, and breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. The upper level of the home has three spacious bedrooms, including a master with dual closets, and full master bath with updated vanity. The full hall bath with matching updated vanity and hall linen closet. There is even a wood deck off the living room for entertaining.



Small pets welcome with an additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



