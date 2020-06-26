All apartments in Silver Hill
4308 Applegate Ln
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4308 Applegate Ln

4308 Applegate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Applegate Lane, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Suitland,! An entry landing area, with carpeted living/dining room combo with updated hall half bath, and eat in kitchen with update lighting, updated fixtures, and breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. The upper level of the home has three spacious bedrooms, including a master with dual closets, and full master bath with updated vanity. The full hall bath with matching updated vanity and hall linen closet. There is even a wood deck off the living room for entertaining.

Small pets welcome with an additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5756750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Applegate Ln have any available units?
4308 Applegate Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4308 Applegate Ln have?
Some of 4308 Applegate Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Applegate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Applegate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Applegate Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 Applegate Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4308 Applegate Ln offer parking?
No, 4308 Applegate Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4308 Applegate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Applegate Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Applegate Ln have a pool?
No, 4308 Applegate Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Applegate Ln have accessible units?
No, 4308 Applegate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Applegate Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 Applegate Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 Applegate Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 Applegate Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
