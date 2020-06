Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included walk in closets pool ceiling fan extra storage

New Price..Nice Spacious unit on top floor front overlooking the pool. Enjoy your new refrigerator & 5 burner stove, new flooring, new kit cabinets plus pantry. Plenty closet space, 2 large walk-in closets. Entire unit freshly painted. Laundry room and extra storage in the basement. All utilities included except electricity. Gas heating & cooking. Easy access to public trans, beltway. Minutes from the National Harbor, MGM and Tanger outlets.