All apartments in Silver Hill
Find more places like 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Hill, MD
/
3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 PM

3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

3835 Saint Barnabas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Hill
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3835 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
CONTACT US AND APPLY ONLINE *** WWW.AIMPM.ORG *** Spacious Upgraded Apartment~ Large Living room with separate dining area ~ wood flooring~ Two large bedrooms ~ wall-to-wall carpet~ Master bedroom with large walk-in closet~ Eat-in kitchen~ Additional walk-in closet in hallway~ Linen closet~ Additional Storage Area bin~ First-floor level, with bricked-in patio~ Laundry room in the building with private access by key only~ Utilities included except electricity~ Private off-street parking~ Swimming pool on grounds~ Security cameras throughout the property~ Close to Metro Station (less than 1 mile)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have any available units?
3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have?
Some of 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offers parking.
Does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD has a pool.
Does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr
Silver Hill, MD 20746
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr
Silver Hill, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Silver Hill 1 BedroomsSilver Hill 2 Bedrooms
Silver Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSilver Hill Apartments with Parking
Silver Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America