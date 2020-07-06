3835 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

CONTACT US AND APPLY ONLINE *** WWW.AIMPM.ORG *** Spacious Upgraded Apartment~ Large Living room with separate dining area ~ wood flooring~ Two large bedrooms ~ wall-to-wall carpet~ Master bedroom with large walk-in closet~ Eat-in kitchen~ Additional walk-in closet in hallway~ Linen closet~ Additional Storage Area bin~ First-floor level, with bricked-in patio~ Laundry room in the building with private access by key only~ Utilities included except electricity~ Private off-street parking~ Swimming pool on grounds~ Security cameras throughout the property~ Close to Metro Station (less than 1 mile)