3816 CEDAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful brick home ready for immediate occupancy. This property features an updated kitchen, new paint and carpet throughout, a full basement, a large yard, and a covered back porch. First floor master bedroom with full master bathroom. The minimum income required to rent this property is $67,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). The minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is $1850. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.