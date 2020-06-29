All apartments in Silver Hill
3816 CEDAR DRIVE

3816 Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3816 Cedar Drive, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful brick home ready for immediate occupancy. This property features an updated kitchen, new paint and carpet throughout, a full basement, a large yard, and a covered back porch. First floor master bedroom with full master bathroom. The minimum income required to rent this property is $67,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). The minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is $1850. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE have any available units?
3816 CEDAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE have?
Some of 3816 CEDAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 CEDAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3816 CEDAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 CEDAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3816 CEDAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3816 CEDAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 CEDAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3816 CEDAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3816 CEDAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 CEDAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 CEDAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 CEDAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

