Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in. Enjoy the fishing pier or launch your canoe or small watercraft from the private, community pier or enjoy a stroll around the shoreline. Available. 8/1/20.