All apartments in Severna Park
Find more places like 625 Arleigh Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Severna Park, MD
/
625 Arleigh Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

625 Arleigh Rd

625 Arleigh Road · (410) 647-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Severna Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

625 Arleigh Road, Severna Park, MD 21146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2750 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 Single Family Rancher - 4 BR, 3 bath - Property Id: 318397

This home is located on a corner lot in water privileged Carrollton Manor. 1st floor - open concept living room, kitchen,and dining room all with hardwood flooring. Door off the kitchen area leads to an outdoor deck while a door off the living room leads to a fenced yard. Down the hallway you'll find a hall bath and 3 bedrooms with carpet, second full bath is attached to the primary bedroom.
lower level - 4th Bedroom,laundry area, full bath, open area that can be used as an office/play area. Family room with sliding glass door that walks-out on grade. Door to garage and lower level parking area.
Community has 3 beaches, a pier and a boat ramp .
Severna Park Blue Ribbon Schools.
Conveniently located between Rt 2, Veterans Hwy and I-97.
Close to shopping, schools, walking trail and Kinder Farm Park.
Pet fee.
No cats.
Call if you have any other questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/625-arleigh-rd-severna-park-md/318397
Property Id 318397

(RLNE5960851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Arleigh Rd have any available units?
625 Arleigh Rd has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 Arleigh Rd have?
Some of 625 Arleigh Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Arleigh Rd currently offering any rent specials?
625 Arleigh Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Arleigh Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Arleigh Rd is pet friendly.
Does 625 Arleigh Rd offer parking?
Yes, 625 Arleigh Rd offers parking.
Does 625 Arleigh Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Arleigh Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Arleigh Rd have a pool?
No, 625 Arleigh Rd does not have a pool.
Does 625 Arleigh Rd have accessible units?
No, 625 Arleigh Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Arleigh Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Arleigh Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Arleigh Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Arleigh Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 625 Arleigh Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Severna Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSeverna Park 3 Bedroom Apartments
Severna Park Apartments with BalconiesSeverna Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Severna Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDOverlea, MDBrock Hall, MDChesapeake Beach, MDCalverton, MD
Cloverly, MDMitchellville, MDRiviera Beach, MDKettering, MDBowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDClinton, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity