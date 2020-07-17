625 Arleigh Rd

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 Single Family Rancher - 4 BR, 3 bath - Property Id: 318397



This home is located on a corner lot in water privileged Carrollton Manor. 1st floor - open concept living room, kitchen,and dining room all with hardwood flooring. Door off the kitchen area leads to an outdoor deck while a door off the living room leads to a fenced yard. Down the hallway you'll find a hall bath and 3 bedrooms with carpet, second full bath is attached to the primary bedroom.

lower level - 4th Bedroom,laundry area, full bath, open area that can be used as an office/play area. Family room with sliding glass door that walks-out on grade. Door to garage and lower level parking area.

Community has 3 beaches, a pier and a boat ramp .

Severna Park Blue Ribbon Schools.

Conveniently located between Rt 2, Veterans Hwy and I-97.

Close to shopping, schools, walking trail and Kinder Farm Park.

Pet fee.

No cats.

Call if you have any other questions

