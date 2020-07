Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS..... 4 bedroom 2 bath Split on almost 1/2 acre in Severna Park! Generous bedrooms, updated kitchen and LARGE family room! Yard maintenance included in the rent so all you need to do is ENJOY! Fully fenced rear yard and convenient location. Come take a look!