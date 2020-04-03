All apartments in Severna Park
11 HOLLY RD

11 Holly Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

11 Holly Road, Severna Park, MD 21146

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the the lucky one to live in this completely renovated home. Brand new hardwoods on main level and upper level. Entire house painted. Two car garage entirely dry walled and painted. New roof and gutters. Updated bathrooms. Recessed lighting and crown molding in every bedroom, family room, dining room and living room. All new stainless kitchen appliances (photo shows kitchen which is almost completed.) New kitchen granite counters. Fireplace just converted to gas. Too many upgrades to list. Fenced yard. Convenient to shopping, Blue Ribbon Severna Park schools, BWI, Baltimore, Annapolis and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 HOLLY RD have any available units?
11 HOLLY RD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 HOLLY RD have?
Some of 11 HOLLY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 HOLLY RD currently offering any rent specials?
11 HOLLY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 HOLLY RD pet-friendly?
No, 11 HOLLY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severna Park.
Does 11 HOLLY RD offer parking?
Yes, 11 HOLLY RD does offer parking.
Does 11 HOLLY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 HOLLY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 HOLLY RD have a pool?
No, 11 HOLLY RD does not have a pool.
Does 11 HOLLY RD have accessible units?
No, 11 HOLLY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11 HOLLY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 HOLLY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 HOLLY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 HOLLY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
