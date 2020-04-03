11 HOLLY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the the lucky one to live in this completely renovated home. Brand new hardwoods on main level and upper level. Entire house painted. Two car garage entirely dry walled and painted. New roof and gutters. Updated bathrooms. Recessed lighting and crown molding in every bedroom, family room, dining room and living room. All new stainless kitchen appliances (photo shows kitchen which is almost completed.) New kitchen granite counters. Fireplace just converted to gas. Too many upgrades to list. Fenced yard. Convenient to shopping, Blue Ribbon Severna Park schools, BWI, Baltimore, Annapolis and DC.