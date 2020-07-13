All apartments in Severn
8420 Gale Lane

8420 Gale Lane · (240) 224-8220
Location

8420 Gale Lane, Severn, MD 21144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8420 Gale Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,970

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
8420 Gale Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Severn! - Updated 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom brick faced Victorian-style Single Family Home in Severn! Features rich hardwood flooring throughout, a living room, formal dining room, spacious tiled sunroom with cathedral ceilings, laundry area with washer/dryer included, updated ½ bath and additional family room with gorgeous decorative fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen features tiled flooring, breakfast island, all appliances including dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage space. The second floor has an updated hall bath and 4 massive bedrooms including a spacious master suite with walk in closets and full master bath with tiled floors, tiled soaker tub and separate tiled walk in shower. The house has a sprawling basement that has a separate room that would make a great office or 5th bedroom, full bathroom with tiled floors/tiled walk in shower, and a gorgeous clubroom that has tile flooring throughout. There is central air, spacious beautifully landscaped front and backyard with spacious composite deck for entertaining and a 2 car drive way with 2 car attached garage.

Lawncare is included!!!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3508629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Gale Lane have any available units?
8420 Gale Lane has a unit available for $2,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 8420 Gale Lane have?
Some of 8420 Gale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 Gale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Gale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Gale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8420 Gale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 8420 Gale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8420 Gale Lane offers parking.
Does 8420 Gale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8420 Gale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Gale Lane have a pool?
No, 8420 Gale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8420 Gale Lane have accessible units?
No, 8420 Gale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Gale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8420 Gale Lane has units with dishwashers.
