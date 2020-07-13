Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance garage

8420 Gale Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Severn! - Updated 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom brick faced Victorian-style Single Family Home in Severn! Features rich hardwood flooring throughout, a living room, formal dining room, spacious tiled sunroom with cathedral ceilings, laundry area with washer/dryer included, updated ½ bath and additional family room with gorgeous decorative fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen features tiled flooring, breakfast island, all appliances including dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage space. The second floor has an updated hall bath and 4 massive bedrooms including a spacious master suite with walk in closets and full master bath with tiled floors, tiled soaker tub and separate tiled walk in shower. The house has a sprawling basement that has a separate room that would make a great office or 5th bedroom, full bathroom with tiled floors/tiled walk in shower, and a gorgeous clubroom that has tile flooring throughout. There is central air, spacious beautifully landscaped front and backyard with spacious composite deck for entertaining and a 2 car drive way with 2 car attached garage.



Lawncare is included!!!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3508629)