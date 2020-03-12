All apartments in Seat Pleasant
Seat Pleasant, MD
7013 FRESNO STREET
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

7013 FRESNO STREET

7013 Fresno Street · No Longer Available
Location

7013 Fresno Street, Seat Pleasant, MD 20743
Seat Pleasant

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For Rent. This home is a freshly renovated, charming Cape Cod with stainless steel appliances, new A/C unit, new soft-close cabinets and ceramic custom bathrooms. Large second floor master bedroom w/a spectacular master bath.Landlord prefers at least 600 credit score, but is willing to work with credit challenged applicants. Multiple month security deposit may be required. Must provide proof of income with at least 3x rent monthly rent.Submit application to kiona@exitflagship.com*Pictures were provided by owner and are used for marketing purposes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 FRESNO STREET have any available units?
7013 FRESNO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seat Pleasant, MD.
Is 7013 FRESNO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7013 FRESNO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 FRESNO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7013 FRESNO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seat Pleasant.
Does 7013 FRESNO STREET offer parking?
No, 7013 FRESNO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7013 FRESNO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 FRESNO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 FRESNO STREET have a pool?
No, 7013 FRESNO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7013 FRESNO STREET have accessible units?
No, 7013 FRESNO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 FRESNO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 FRESNO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 FRESNO STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7013 FRESNO STREET has units with air conditioning.
