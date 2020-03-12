7013 FRESNO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

For Rent. This home is a freshly renovated, charming Cape Cod with stainless steel appliances, new A/C unit, new soft-close cabinets and ceramic custom bathrooms. Large second floor master bedroom w/a spectacular master bath.Landlord prefers at least 600 credit score, but is willing to work with credit challenged applicants. Multiple month security deposit may be required. Must provide proof of income with at least 3x rent monthly rent.Submit application to kiona@exitflagship.com*Pictures were provided by owner and are used for marketing purposes