Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 PM

8699 Greenbelt Road

8699 Greenbelt Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8699 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD 20770
Goddard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
This 2nd floor condo with " ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED" is in the gated community of Chelsea Woods Courts Condominiums. Easy access to Rt 193, Rt 495 and the B/W Parkway. The home has hardwood floor in hall, ceramic tile in the bath and eat-in-kitchen and carpet throughout rest of home. Wood fireplace in living room and inclosed patio from the living room. Home is cable ready, W/D in the unit, public transportation available, pool and playground, guest parking and manager on site. Pets considered on a case to case basis with deposit and discount given to 1st responders and military. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Application required for anyone 18+, credit score of 630+ and good past rental history. For all rental criteria and showings please call or text Steve at 301-875-1614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

