8699 Greenbelt Road

This 2nd floor condo with " ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED" is in the gated community of Chelsea Woods Courts Condominiums. Easy access to Rt 193, Rt 495 and the B/W Parkway. The home has hardwood floor in hall, ceramic tile in the bath and eat-in-kitchen and carpet throughout rest of home. Wood fireplace in living room and inclosed patio from the living room. Home is cable ready, W/D in the unit, public transportation available, pool and playground, guest parking and manager on site. Pets considered on a case to case basis with deposit and discount given to 1st responders and military. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Application required for anyone 18+, credit score of 630+ and good past rental history. For all rental criteria and showings please call or text Steve at 301-875-1614