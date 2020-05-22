8667 GREENBELT ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful Condo nestled away in the Quiet Greenbelt neighborhood. This Lovely and Rare 2bd/1bth features all the convenience for your most distinctly tasteful,discerning and meticulous Home Buyer(s). With your Monthly Rental Fee ALL Utilities are INCLUDED!Honey Call the Cable Company and let's see how quickly we can have the cable service turned On and Move In! This property is truly for you if you're tired of keeping track of what and when a utility bill is due or worried about unnecessary fluctuations of your monthly bills. Oh by the way, no more worrying about the Lawn Maintenance and Expensive upkeep. How about those Snow days.... you never have to shovel snow ever again- yeah, I know it's hard to imagine Snow during this Simmering Summer days, but think of how relaxing and enjoyable it will be when you see Other Homeowners shoveling snow and you are enjoying your favorite beverage in front of your lovely glowing fireplace with No worries in the World? Make this your own Home, whether you're planning to downsize, transitioning and looking for a City feel; you are here! look no further...... This is a Move in Ready unit. This won't last long. Very Close to Shopping and recreation, in the sought after NASA Goddard research facility Area. Section 8 considered. Please use standard PGCAR Rental application provided or download yours or contact Agent for an email version. Rental Application Fee needs to be paid via Money Order/ Certified or Personal Check.