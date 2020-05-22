7001 Cipriano Woods Ct

Amenities

We are renting out our fully renovated entire basement. It has a living room (couch can be a pull out futon), bedroom, private bathroom, closet, parking, internet, TV and it's own private entrance. The house is located less than 1 minute from bus stop that takes you straight to new carrolton metro station (non-stop express bus to metro). 0.3 miles away from NASA, shopping center and grocery stores. Best location, very close to DC and silverspring downtown

No Pets Allowed



