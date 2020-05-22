All apartments in Seabrook
Seabrook, MD
7001 Cipriano Woods Ct
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

7001 Cipriano Woods Ct

7001 Cipriano Woods Court
Location

7001 Cipriano Woods Court, Seabrook, MD 20706
Goddard

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Full furnished basement walking distance to bus - Property Id: 253696

We are renting out our fully renovated entire basement. It has a living room (couch can be a pull out futon), bedroom, private bathroom, closet, parking, internet, TV and it's own private entrance. The house is located less than 1 minute from bus stop that takes you straight to new carrolton metro station (non-stop express bus to metro). 0.3 miles away from NASA, shopping center and grocery stores. Best location, very close to DC and silverspring downtown
Property Id 253696

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct have any available units?
7001 Cipriano Woods Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct have?
Some of 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Cipriano Woods Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct offers parking.
Does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct have a pool?
No, 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct have accessible units?
No, 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 Cipriano Woods Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

