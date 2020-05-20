Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT
8708 Hidden Pool Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8708 Hidden Pool Court, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Very good public schools, quiet neighborhood, 1/3 acres lot, not far from I-95, 30 minutes to downtown Baltimore
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT have any available units?
8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scaggsville, MD
.
Is 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scaggsville
.
Does 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT offer parking?
No, 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT has a pool.
Does 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT have accessible units?
No, 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 HIDDEN POOL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
