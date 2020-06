Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

END UNIT with 2 car garage, main level has a full in-law suite with full bath & bedroom. Total of 4 beds, 3.5 baths. VIEW of trees and a small pond. 2 Decks and 1 small outside sitting area. Will install BRAND NEW CARPETS throughout the whole house for the new tenant. House occupied by the current tenants, please call Agent before going there. Property will be vacant at the end of August.