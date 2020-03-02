8408 Lily Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Level with 3 Beds 4 baths townhouse - A large colonial-style end unit townhouse in the Cherrytree Park Community. This property features a 2 car garage and a large lower level family room with a 1/2 bath. The main level has all hardwood floors, a beautiful eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops and a large island. Rounding out the main level is a dining room, 1/2 bath and large family room with fireplace and deck. The top-level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, and a deck off of the master bedroom. Make an appointment to view today.



Parking: 2 Car garage

All Utilities Paid by Tenants

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



