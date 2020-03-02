All apartments in Scaggsville
8408 Lily Ln
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

8408 Lily Ln

8408 Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Lily Lane, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Level with 3 Beds 4 baths townhouse - A large colonial-style end unit townhouse in the Cherrytree Park Community. This property features a 2 car garage and a large lower level family room with a 1/2 bath. The main level has all hardwood floors, a beautiful eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops and a large island. Rounding out the main level is a dining room, 1/2 bath and large family room with fireplace and deck. The top-level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, and a deck off of the master bedroom. Make an appointment to view today.

Parking: 2 Car garage
All Utilities Paid by Tenants
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com
Call: 410-290-3285
Email: Support@rpmdcmetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5583012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Lily Ln have any available units?
8408 Lily Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8408 Lily Ln have?
Some of 8408 Lily Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Lily Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Lily Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Lily Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8408 Lily Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8408 Lily Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Lily Ln offers parking.
Does 8408 Lily Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8408 Lily Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Lily Ln have a pool?
No, 8408 Lily Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Lily Ln have accessible units?
No, 8408 Lily Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Lily Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 Lily Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8408 Lily Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8408 Lily Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
