Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub carpet

House will be back as active on May 29th due to renovation. Open & Spacious End-Unit Townhouse with 2-Car Garage. Hardwood Floors on entire Main Level. Vaulted Ceiling & Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom. Master Bath boasts Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Double Vanities. Home will recieve Face-Lift, including new Carpet & Paint. Strictly No Pets. Located between DC & Baltimore, convenient to Rt 29 & I-95, Marc Train, Park & Ride, Shopping, Etc.