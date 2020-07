8901 BALTIMORE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOVELY UPDATED 1883 COLONIAL IN SOUGHT AFTER SAVAGE MD. JUST MOVE RIGHT IN !!4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS,ALL NEW APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 42 INCH CABINETS & FARM SINK.FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM OR STUDY/OFFICE.LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN,SUNROOM,FAMILY ROOM,LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND 3 SIDED FIREPLACE ,MASTER BATH WITH LUXURIOUS SOAKER TUB.MASTER BEDROOM BALCONY LOOKING OUT OVER THE FENCED REAR YARD ,POOL & MAINTENACE FREE DECKING.4 CAR MECHANICS DREAM GARAGE WITH CAR LIFT,AIR COMPRESSOR AND MOTOR/ENGINE PULLER,A TENANT LIVES ABOVE THE GARAGE WITH SEPEARTE ENTRANCE.THIS HOME IS A PLEASURE TO SHOW.WALKING DISTANCE TO RAMS HEAD,BALTIMORE,FT MEADE,NSA AND ANNAPOLIS.