8048 RED JACKET WAY

Beautiful and very well maintained 4 BR/2.5 BA home in a great neighborhood just minutes from Fort Meade. Fresh paint, like new appliances, finished basement, 2 car garage, and a large deck. Park, trails and schools within walking distance. Quick easy access to MD-32, US-29, I-95 and I-295. The main level has laminate floors and ambient lighting throughout, elegant foyer, formal living room with large bay windows, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with like new stainless steel appliances, family room with built-in entertainment center over the fireplace and entry to the private deck. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The finished basement offers an open-floor plan with wall-to-wall carpeting and laundry area. Home comes with ADT security package which can be controlled from your smart phone. Tenant will pay the monthly subscription if they choose to activate. Tenant pays all utilities including electric, water and sewer.