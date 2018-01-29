All apartments in Savage
8048 RED JACKET WAY
8048 RED JACKET WAY

8048 Red Jacket Way · No Longer Available
Location

8048 Red Jacket Way, Savage, MD 20794
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful and very well maintained 4 BR/2.5 BA home in a great neighborhood just minutes from Fort Meade. Fresh paint, like new appliances, finished basement, 2 car garage, and a large deck. Park, trails and schools within walking distance. Quick easy access to MD-32, US-29, I-95 and I-295. The main level has laminate floors and ambient lighting throughout, elegant foyer, formal living room with large bay windows, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with like new stainless steel appliances, family room with built-in entertainment center over the fireplace and entry to the private deck. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The finished basement offers an open-floor plan with wall-to-wall carpeting and laundry area. Home comes with ADT security package which can be controlled from your smart phone. Tenant will pay the monthly subscription if they choose to activate. Tenant pays all utilities including electric, water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8048 RED JACKET WAY have any available units?
8048 RED JACKET WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MD.
What amenities does 8048 RED JACKET WAY have?
Some of 8048 RED JACKET WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8048 RED JACKET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8048 RED JACKET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8048 RED JACKET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8048 RED JACKET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8048 RED JACKET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8048 RED JACKET WAY offers parking.
Does 8048 RED JACKET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8048 RED JACKET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8048 RED JACKET WAY have a pool?
No, 8048 RED JACKET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8048 RED JACKET WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 8048 RED JACKET WAY has accessible units.
Does 8048 RED JACKET WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8048 RED JACKET WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8048 RED JACKET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8048 RED JACKET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
