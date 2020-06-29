30 King Charles Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

If you are looking for a clean, affordable, modern, conveniently located residence... then welcome home! This home is built around an open floor plan between the dining room, living room, and kitchen with a convenient breakfast bar in between. Carpet throughout the upstairs bedrooms; kitchen, dining room and living room have hardwood floors. Kitchen has plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. Yard is fenced in with a shed that is convenient for storing your belongings. Basement is ready for you to add personal touches. Conveniently located to 95 and 695 with easy access to both Aberdeen or Ft Meade . White Marsh Mall and the Avenue at White Marsh are just around the corner for a night out on the town! All applications are subject to a Credit and Background Check, $45 per tenant excluding children. Please text Wendy at 443-417-5056 with questions or to schedule a showing! - 1 Year Lease - $1600/month - 2 Year Lease - $1550/month