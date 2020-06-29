All apartments in Rossville
30 King Charles Cir
30 King Charles Cir

30 King Charles Circle · No Longer Available
Location

30 King Charles Circle, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
If you are looking for a clean, affordable, modern, conveniently located residence... then welcome home! This home is built around an open floor plan between the dining room, living room, and kitchen with a convenient breakfast bar in between. Carpet throughout the upstairs bedrooms; kitchen, dining room and living room have hardwood floors. Kitchen has plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. Yard is fenced in with a shed that is convenient for storing your belongings. Basement is ready for you to add personal touches. Conveniently located to 95 and 695 with easy access to both Aberdeen or Ft Meade . White Marsh Mall and the Avenue at White Marsh are just around the corner for a night out on the town! All applications are subject to a Credit and Background Check, $45 per tenant excluding children. Please text Wendy at 443-417-5056 with questions or to schedule a showing! - 1 Year Lease - $1600/month - 2 Year Lease - $1550/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 King Charles Cir have any available units?
30 King Charles Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
Is 30 King Charles Cir currently offering any rent specials?
30 King Charles Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 King Charles Cir pet-friendly?
No, 30 King Charles Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 30 King Charles Cir offer parking?
No, 30 King Charles Cir does not offer parking.
Does 30 King Charles Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 King Charles Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 King Charles Cir have a pool?
No, 30 King Charles Cir does not have a pool.
Does 30 King Charles Cir have accessible units?
No, 30 King Charles Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 30 King Charles Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 King Charles Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 King Charles Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 King Charles Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
