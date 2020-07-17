All apartments in Rossville
Rossville, MD
10 Duchess Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

10 Duchess Court

10 Duchess Court · No Longer Available
Location

10 Duchess Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
10 Duchess Court Available 08/29/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Rosedale/Kings Court - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale boasts wood flooring throughout the main level. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms with an updated shared hall bath. A finished lower level offers a bonus den and full bath plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Fenced yard and assigned parking!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Duchess Court have any available units?
10 Duchess Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 10 Duchess Court have?
Some of 10 Duchess Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Duchess Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Duchess Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Duchess Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Duchess Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 10 Duchess Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Duchess Court offers parking.
Does 10 Duchess Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Duchess Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Duchess Court have a pool?
No, 10 Duchess Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 Duchess Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Duchess Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Duchess Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Duchess Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Duchess Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Duchess Court does not have units with air conditioning.
