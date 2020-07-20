All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 7926 35TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
7926 35TH ST
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:44 PM

7926 35TH ST

7926 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7926 35th Street, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Updated 2 BR 1.5 Bath single family home with spacious fenced yard. Beautiful kitchen with granite flooring featuring stainless appliances. Lots of storage & closet space. Washer/dryer included. Large living room and dining area! Nice size deck perfect for grilling in your secluded yard. Up to four car parking in the large driveway. Check this one out today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7926 35TH ST have any available units?
7926 35TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 7926 35TH ST have?
Some of 7926 35TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7926 35TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
7926 35TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7926 35TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 7926 35TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 7926 35TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 7926 35TH ST offers parking.
Does 7926 35TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7926 35TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7926 35TH ST have a pool?
No, 7926 35TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 7926 35TH ST have accessible units?
No, 7926 35TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7926 35TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7926 35TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7926 35TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7926 35TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Langley Park, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University