Updated 2 BR 1.5 Bath single family home with spacious fenced yard. Beautiful kitchen with granite flooring featuring stainless appliances. Lots of storage & closet space. Washer/dryer included. Large living room and dining area! Nice size deck perfect for grilling in your secluded yard. Up to four car parking in the large driveway. Check this one out today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7926 35TH ST have any available units?
7926 35TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 7926 35TH ST have?
Some of 7926 35TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7926 35TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
7926 35TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.