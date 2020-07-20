7926 35TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Updated 2 BR 1.5 Bath single family home with spacious fenced yard. Beautiful kitchen with granite flooring featuring stainless appliances. Lots of storage & closet space. Washer/dryer included. Large living room and dining area! Nice size deck perfect for grilling in your secluded yard. Up to four car parking in the large driveway. Check this one out today!!