Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

3 mins to i95, 5 mins to 695 beltway. Top to bottom beautiful renovation. Takes your breath away, like a new home ! ...... Rent to own opportunity is also an option. Owner/Investors willing to sell to willing tenant. Section 8 Voucher recipients are also most welcome. Beautifully Rehabbed 3 Bdrm House for Rent.Nestled in serene cul-de-sac neighborhood of Summit Farms.