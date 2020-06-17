6261 MCKAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Great Townhouse in Rosedale for Rent: Light-filled townhouse on a wooded lot in the Brandywine community in the Rosedale area of Baltimore. Built in 2015, this 1900-square-foot home has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-car garage with remote opener, updated kitchen with island and hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, morning room, dining room, finished lower level, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, and much more. Enjoy the rear brick patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Townhouse has been freshly painted and is ready to move in today.