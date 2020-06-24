All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 5723 Utrecht Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
5723 Utrecht Road
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

5723 Utrecht Road

5723 Utrecht Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5723 Utrecht Road, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedrrom Townhome in Holland Hills/Overlea! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with parking pad and fenced yard in Holland Hills! Just minutes from I-95! Open living area leads to a separate dining space with wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen boasts generous cabinet storage, stainless appliances, and access to a covered rear patio perfect for entertaining. Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub while a finished basement offers additional living space and full size washer/dryer!

Dogs welcome with additional deposit, sorry, no cats.
Vouchers Welcome!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call (or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2161920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Utrecht Road have any available units?
5723 Utrecht Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 5723 Utrecht Road have?
Some of 5723 Utrecht Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 Utrecht Road currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Utrecht Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Utrecht Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 Utrecht Road is pet friendly.
Does 5723 Utrecht Road offer parking?
Yes, 5723 Utrecht Road offers parking.
Does 5723 Utrecht Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5723 Utrecht Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Utrecht Road have a pool?
No, 5723 Utrecht Road does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Utrecht Road have accessible units?
No, 5723 Utrecht Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Utrecht Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 Utrecht Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5723 Utrecht Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5723 Utrecht Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University