5723 Utrecht Road

Spacious 3 Bedrrom Townhome in Holland Hills/Overlea! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with parking pad and fenced yard in Holland Hills! Just minutes from I-95! Open living area leads to a separate dining space with wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen boasts generous cabinet storage, stainless appliances, and access to a covered rear patio perfect for entertaining. Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub while a finished basement offers additional living space and full size washer/dryer!



Dogs welcome with additional deposit, sorry, no cats.

Vouchers Welcome!



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call (or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



No Cats Allowed



