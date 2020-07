Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms ! Enjoy cooking in your gourmet kitchen! This home includes central air, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, and so much more! Located in Baltimore County with easy access to Bel Air Rd. and I-95.



*Vouchers are accepted.



*Background & Credit Check



*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



Contact us to schedule a showing.