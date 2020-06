Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this home located in Rosedale,MD. This home is fully renovated and inclusive of all major appliances, including washer and dryer. Has central air, finished basement with full bathroom and 4th bedroom built into it. Easy access to Route I-95 and I-695. Call us now and set an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit